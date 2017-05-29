The Importance of Leadership

In the late 60’s and early 70’s of the last century, my wife and I led a numbers of Camps for Scripture Union in the Vumba Mountains and each camp involved about 60 boys in forms 1 and 2. The site was magnificent – a grassy knoll above a deep valley that was covered in jungle and had a beautiful clean stream at the bottom. We had many happy camps on the site and I am sure they were life changing experiences for the boys.