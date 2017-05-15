5:54 by Eddie Cross Have your say: The Root Causes of the Fiscal and Monetary Crisis in Zimbabwe

Since Zanu PF resumed full control of Government in 2013, Zimbabwe has been sliding slowly, but steadily downhill in both fiscal and monetary terms. I estimated the GDP in 2013 at $17 billion based on the total value of cash collected from our local tax base. Today my estimate is $14,6 billion based on the same measure and this is supported by the Ministry of Finance.