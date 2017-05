14:05 by ZPP Have your say: Privatisation of the public infrastructure, thriving of terror gangs and breeding ground for political violence

Violence in Mbare has its origins in the manner in which commercial trading space is allocated and leased by the bureauocrats in the Harare City Council (HCC). It often takes the identity of political violence because those in control of economic opportunities in the area are allegedly affiliated with the ruling Zanu PF and allocate these resources and opportunities based on political affiliation.