11:28 by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Have your say: Partisan conduct of police will fuel violence ahead of elections

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition calls on law enforce-ment agents to arrest perpetrators of violence as a way of ensuring peace and tolerance of divergent views ahead of the forthcoming plebiscite. CiZC notes with concern escalating cases of politically motivated violence and intimidation including intra party violence within the Zanu PF, which we fear come election time will be diverted to target supporters of op-position political parties.