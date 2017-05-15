15.5.2017 10:04
by Veritas

PARLIAMENTARY Committee Meetings

The committee meetings listed below, all to be held at Parliament, will be open to the public. Members of the public may attend the meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may only observe and listen but not speak. If attending a meeting, please use the entrance to Parliament on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.  But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public.  Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

Monday 15th May at 2.00 pm

Thematic Committee:  HIV and AIDS

Briefing from Regional Psycho-Social Support Initiative [REPSSI]  Note:  REPSSI is a non-profit regional organization, founded in 2002, working to lessen the devastating social and emotional impact of HIV and AIDS, poverty and conflict among children and youth in 13 countries in East and Southern Africa.  Its mission is to ensure that all children have access to quality social and emotional support.

Venue:  Committee Room No 413

Chairperson: Hon Senator Timveos

Clerk: Mrs Khumalo

Tuesday 16th May at 10.00 am

Thematic Committee: SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals]

Oral evidence from Ministry of Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation Development on SDG No 2 [End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture]

]Venue:  Committee Room No 413

Chairperson: Hon Senator Chief Mtshane

Clerk: Mrs Mataruka

Portfolio Committee: Local Government, Rural and Urban Development

Oral evidence from  the Mayor of Harare on the Rescission of a Council Resolution

Venue: National Assembly chamber

Chairperson: Hon Zindi

Clerk: Ms Macheza

Wednesday 17th May at 9.00 am

Thematic Committee: Human Rights

Oral Evidence from Victims of Human Trafficking on their experiences

Venue:  Committee Room No.  4

Chairperson: Hon Senator Nyambuya

Clerk: Mr Manhivi

Thursday 18th May

No open meetings

 

What Other Committees Will be Doing in Closed Meetings

Draft Reports to be Considered

Report on Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 1) Bill   On Monday 15th May the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is due to consider and adopt its report on the Bill and on the public hearings conducted on the Bill in February.  Last week in the National Assembly the fact that the report was not yet ready led to the interruption of proceedings on the Bill after Vice-President Mnangagwa delivered his Second Reading speech.  If the committee completes work on the report, this may mean that the report will be presented the full National Assembly on Tuesday 16th May.  After that MPs will be able to get down in earnest to debating the merits or otherwise of the Bill.

Report on Access to Clean and Safe Water in Rural Areas  The Thematic Committee on Gender and Development will be considering its draft report.

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development accounts for 2014 and 2015  The Public Accounts Committee will be considering its draft report on the Findings of the Auditor-General on these accounts.

ZIMDEF Investments  The Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development will be considering its draft report on these investments.

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied

Family sources say Mugabe's health 'worsening', wife Grace 'getting worried': Report
Women and land: challenges of empowerment

Post published in: Featured

Related