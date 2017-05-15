PARLIAMENTARY Committee Meetings

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.
Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.
Monday 15th May at 2.00 pm
Thematic Committee: HIV and AIDS
Briefing from Regional Psycho-Social Support Initiative [REPSSI] Note: REPSSI is a non-profit regional organization, founded in 2002, working to lessen the devastating social and emotional impact of HIV and AIDS, poverty and conflict among children and youth in 13 countries in East and Southern Africa. Its mission is to ensure that all children have access to quality social and emotional support.
Venue: Committee Room No 413
Chairperson: Hon Senator Timveos
Clerk: Mrs Khumalo
Tuesday 16th May at 10.00 am
Thematic Committee: SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals]
Oral evidence from Ministry of Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation Development on SDG No 2 [End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture]
]Venue: Committee Room No 413
Chairperson: Hon Senator Chief Mtshane
Clerk: Mrs Mataruka
Portfolio Committee: Local Government, Rural and Urban Development
Oral evidence from the Mayor of Harare on the Rescission of a Council Resolution
Venue: National Assembly chamber
Chairperson: Hon Zindi
Clerk: Ms Macheza
Wednesday 17th May at 9.00 am
Thematic Committee: Human Rights
Oral Evidence from Victims of Human Trafficking on their experiences
Venue: Committee Room No. 4
Chairperson: Hon Senator Nyambuya
Clerk: Mr Manhivi
Thursday 18th May
No open meetings
What Other Committees Will be Doing in Closed Meetings
Draft Reports to be Considered
Report on Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 1) Bill On Monday 15th May the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is due to consider and adopt its report on the Bill and on the public hearings conducted on the Bill in February. Last week in the National Assembly the fact that the report was not yet ready led to the interruption of proceedings on the Bill after Vice-President Mnangagwa delivered his Second Reading speech. If the committee completes work on the report, this may mean that the report will be presented the full National Assembly on Tuesday 16th May. After that MPs will be able to get down in earnest to debating the merits or otherwise of the Bill.
Report on Access to Clean and Safe Water in Rural Areas The Thematic Committee on Gender and Development will be considering its draft report.
Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development accounts for 2014 and 2015 The Public Accounts Committee will be considering its draft report on the Findings of the Auditor-General on these accounts.
ZIMDEF Investments The Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development will be considering its draft report on these investments.
