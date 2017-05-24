5:55 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Minister Gumbo’s comments on NRZ workers reveal irresponsibility and callousness

It was more than shocking - in fact, it was dumbfounding - to hear the minister of transport Joram Gumbo, last night on VOA Studio 7, say that the state-run National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) employees - who are owed millions of dollars in unpaid salaries - did not deserve to be paid.