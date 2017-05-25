11:32 by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Have your say: A case for reforms ahead of the 2018 watershed elections

The political settlement in Zimbabwe cast victory in democratic elections as the principal rite de passage before power was to be transferred from the old regime to the new. The rules of the game have since changed since independence. The thrust of the liberation struggle was that popular elections were required not merely to elect a new black government but to confirm popular acceptance of the new constitutional order.