13:11 by Pythias Makonese Have your say: Why 2018 Elections in the absence of Electoral Reforms?

Is it forgone that ZANU-PF is going to make a resounding “victory” in the forth coming 2018 harmonized elections as they did in 2013? This is going to be talk of the past if all necessary electoral reforms are going to be in place timeously and if not why going for the elections then.