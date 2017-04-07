UK will dramatically increase its support for demining

On 4th April, the UK announced increased support for action against landmines, through the Department for International Development (DFID). The UK is already clearing landmines in Zimbabwe through the UK aid funded Global Mine Action Programme.
The British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Catriona Laing welcomed the announcement and said “landmines stop families and communities from using land that could be put to use to grow food and graze livestock, crippling local economies”.
The Global Mine Action Programme is working through the HALO Trust and Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) to employ and train dedicated local men and women to clear landmines in the northern and eastern borders of Zimbabwe, around Rushinga and Mutare. The programme is also providing mine risk awareness training to villagers.
Head of DFID Zimbabwe, Annabel Gerry said “landmines continue to present indiscriminate dangers in Zimbabwe. Children risk their lives and injury when they have to cross minefields to get to school”.
At an event in London hosted by Prince Harry, Secretary of State for International Development, Priti Patel said “This is just one of the many ways that UK aid is making the world safer, healthier and more prosperous for us all”.Featured