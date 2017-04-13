14:50 by Lionel Saungweme Have your say: Similarities between President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle and MDC

South African President, Jacob Zuma’s recent cabinet reshuffle has angered major economy stakeholders, also known as white monopoly power, in South Africa. The fallout exposes the rift between President Zuma on the one side and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, sacked finance minister Pravin Gordhan amongst other top lieutenants of the African National Congress (ANC) on the other. This incident is de ja vue resemblance of the Zimbabwe’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) split of 12 October 2005.