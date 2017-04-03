Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings: 3rd to 6th April

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.
Monday 3rd April at 10.00 am
Thematic Committee: HIV and AIDS
Oral Evidence from disabled people from ZNNP+ [Zimbabwe National Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS]
Venue: Committee Room No. 311
Chairperson: Hon Senator Timveos
Clerk: Mrs Khumalo
Tuesday 4th April at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care
Oral Evidence from the Permanent Secretary of Health and Child Care on Preparedness of the Ministry in response to the emergence of Malaria and prevention of Diarrhoeal diseases
Venue: Committee Room No. 1
Chairperson: Hon Labode
Committee Clerk: Mrs Mafuruse
Wednesday 5th April
No open meetings
Thursday 6th April at 10.00 am
Thematic Committee: Human Rights
Oral Evidence from the Permanent Secretary of Home Affairs
Venue: Committee Room No. 4
Chairperson: Hon Senator Nyambuya
Clerk: Mr Manhivi
What Other Committees Will be Doing
Portfolio Committee: Local Government, Rural and Urban Development
The committee is holding its final public hearing on the Shop Licences Amendment Bill at Zimbabwe Hall, Highfield.
Portfolio Committee: Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
The committee will deliberate on the Draft Reports on Deeds Registries, Judicial Laws and Estate Administrators Amendment Bills.
Portfolio Committee: Finance and Economic Development
The committee will deliberate on the Movable Property Security Interest Bill.
