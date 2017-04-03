3.4.2017 10:35
by Veritas

Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings: 3rd to 6th April

The committee meetings listed below, all to be held at Parliament, will be open to the public. Members of the public may attend the meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may observe and listen but not speak. If attending a meeting, please use the entrance on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.  But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public.  Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

Monday 3rd April at 10.00 am

Thematic Committee: HIV and AIDS

Oral Evidence from disabled people from ZNNP+ [Zimbabwe National Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS]
Venue:  Committee Room No.  311

Chairperson: Hon Senator Timveos

Clerk: Mrs Khumalo

Tuesday 4th April at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care

Oral Evidence from the Permanent Secretary of Health and Child Care on Preparedness of the Ministry in response to the emergence of Malaria and prevention of Diarrhoeal diseases

Venue:  Committee Room No.  1

Chairperson: Hon Labode

Committee Clerk: Mrs Mafuruse

Wednesday 5th April

No open meetings

Thursday 6th April at 10.00 am

Thematic Committee:  Human Rights

Oral Evidence from the Permanent Secretary of Home Affairs

Venue:  Committee Room No. 4

Chairperson: Hon Senator Nyambuya

Clerk: Mr Manhivi

What Other Committees Will be Doing

Portfolio Committee: Local Government, Rural and Urban Development

The committee is holding its final public hearing on the Shop Licences Amendment Bill at Zimbabwe Hall, Highfield. 

Portfolio Committee: Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

The committee will deliberate on the Draft Reports on Deeds Registries, Judicial Laws  and Estate Administrators Amendment Bills.

Portfolio Committee: Finance and Economic Development

The committee will deliberate on the Movable Property Security Interest Bill.

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied

How are the children of Zimbabwe’s land reform beneficiaries making a living?

Post published in: Featured

Related