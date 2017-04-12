15:21 by Victor Chimbamu Have your say: Mwadzura wins national scholars chess championships

Roy Mwadzura of Harare is the winner of the 2017 under 18 National chess schaolars chess championships which were held in Marondera at Marondera High school from the 6th -10th of April, 2017. The competition was verty stiff in this age group and this was Roy Mwadzura winning 8 games and drawing one against Chikopitor Brian of Mbizo in Midlands.