Mwadzura wins national scholars chess championships

He eventually settled for the gold medal after a pulsating game against Ashley Nyarugwe of Harare again. Roy sacrificed a rook for a Knight and calculated an interesting combination to see the demise of Ashley who had defended very well against the much fancied player who has caused a lot of upsets even in open tournaments in recent years. The Oriel Boys scholar won himself a first slot to represent Zimbabwe in Egypt at the African youth chess championships to be held in December. Chikopitor Brian of Midlands came second and was a point behind the winner, as Mwadzura had 8,5 points out of 9 games of play.Nigel Katso of Bulawayo came third and won a bronze medal in this age group.
Tapiwa Jele won the under 20 boys section after surviving a scare against Pledge Kwaramba and Michael Bvekerwa of Harare amd Mash Central respectively, managing to escape with some draws in these games. Michael Bvekerwa came second and won a bronze medal while Ebenezar Madamba was tied with Graffi Bester who came fourth on butcholtz with 6 points. Catherine Mafa of Dominican Convent Harare won the gold medal in the under 20 girls category. She won 8 out of the nine games she played and made a silly mistake in the 8th round when she held her Queen while she was in check, she was then forced to block with the Queen which was captured for free and this was a turning point of the game,she had seen a checkmate in one and had to surrender the lead after having to fight her final round game to win the gold medal on head-to-head after she had defeated Loveness Zvinamoyo of Manicaland who eventually came second getting a silver medal followed by Gamuchirai Chatonzwa of Mashonaland East who won a bronze medal in this section.
Pumuzile Moyo won a gold medal in the under 18 girls winning the only medal for Mat South, followed by Tendai Muzadzi of Chipindura high school in Mashonaland Central Province where Midzi is the coach for the team. cahrleen Mguni of Bulawayo won a bronze medal in this age group. There was controversy in the under 17 boys category where Farai Hamandishe who led before the final round won his final game and was awarded a silver medal though he was tied with Taurai Muzhingi of Mash West, they had drawn their game and the best was to go to the dreaded play-offs to get the best player in this category, but however this medal was given to Muzhingi who to me did not deserve to get this on a silver platter. This eventually gave Hamandishe a silver medal for Harare while the later got a gold medal.
Tinashe Mapfumo of Mash East won bronze in this section, while Kudakwashe Zimbowa who once led the section crumbled like a deck of cards and eventually came fourth after losing to Hamandishe and Muzhingi and drawing two games one against Mapfumo to finish with 6 points. Kudzai Mhandu of Masvingo won a gold medal for himself and the only medal for his Province. Mujaji Simon of Mash West won a silver medal in this section.while Luckson Gavaza of Zengeza 1, Harare Province scooped the bronze medal in this section. Sandisiwe Dube of Mat North made history by winning the Province ‘s first gold medal when she scooped one in the under 16 girls section.Sithabile Makwengwe won a silver medal followed by Ropafadzo Dube of Midlands. Mazhambe Swibinenji won the gold medal in the under 15 boys category followed by Hopemore Gondo of Mat North, and Mutsikwi Timothy of Manicaland, they won silver and bronze medals respectively.
Samukheliso Ndebele won the second gold medal for Mat North when she won in the under 15 girls catergory followed by Primrose RAMBANEPASI OF Mash Central and Zanele Nkomo of Bulawayo who won silverr and bronze medals respectively. Meanwhile in the under 14 catergory Munashe Zambuko of Mufakose 2, Harare Province won a gold medal in this section he finished with 7,5 points out of 9 games of play.he was followed by Raymond Nyazenga of Mash East who got a silver medal, and Tadairwa Muchimwe of Harare who won a bronze medal in this section. in the under 13 boys catergoryTinashe Phillimon of Mash East won a gold medal with 8,5 points out of 9. he however survived scares against Tanatswa Kufeni, Rufaro Chikaka and Tafadzwa Butete from the primary section. Rufaro Chikaka and Tanatswa Kufeni won silver and bronze medals respectively and they are both from Harare.
Panashe Zimbili of Mas Central won gold medal in the under 14 girls catergory followed by Theresa Mapfumo of Mash East who won a silver medal and Monrine Mavengere won a bronze medal in this category.In the under 13 girls category Makanaka Chiwara from Mash West came first followed by Ropafadzo Mandizha and WCM Refiloe Mudodo again of Primary.WCM Rumbidzai Mawire came fourth with 6 points. However themedals were awarded to the secondary pupils who are Ropapfadzo Mandizha,, Ashley Mutasa and Cynthia Nyashanu for coming first, second and third respectively on the secondary side.The level of competition has improved so much such that provinces were also able to dislodge Bulawayo and Harare who are the perenial winners of these competitions. Mat North is the most improved province coming a credible 4th , while Mash Central also greatly improved.The coaches are doing a great job in the improvement of the game.
This was evidenced by the winning of at least a medal by each province. MASH WEST won followed by HARARE and MASH CENTRAL. The above are the top 3 provinces in this year's competition. MASH WEST AND HARARE were only separated by the silver medals as they both won 3 gold medals.Meanwhile on the international scene Hope Mkhumba is now a Candidate Master after winning the Amateurs tourney in Italy. Well done to one of our own.Easter open is around the corner and starts this week.Fire on boarsd will be erupting as the African giants meet on the checkered board.More news will be rolling.