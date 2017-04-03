Life after Mugabe

For the vast majority of Zimbabweans we have known no other political leader other than Robert Gabriel Mugabe. He was born in 1924 and became the effective leader of Zanu whilst in Prison in Rhodesia in the early 70’s and Prime Minister in 1980 and President in 1990. For the past 37 years he has been at the center of power in this country and nothing has really happened without his say so or approval. Even at the age of 93, he is a powerful figure, more feared than loved and still able to basically give direction as to what happens here on a daily basis.