12:57 by Victor Chimbamu Have your say: Kela wins 2017 Easter Open Prestige section

Kela Kaulule of Zambia, International Masters Chitumbo Mwali and Rodwell Makoto won the just ended Easter Prestige Open tourney which was held at the Ambassador hotel from the 14th-18th of April. The tourney attracted 44 players from within Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia.IM Rodwell Makoto played Castro Sibanda of Zimbabwe in the final round. He defeated Sibanda to finish with 7,5 points out of 9 games of play.