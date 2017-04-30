12:25 by VOA Have your say: Hot Seat: Mugabe thwarts “coup attempt” says political scientist Ibbo Mandaza

On Hot Seat we focus on the disturbed political landscape in Zimbabwe. Political Scientist Dr. Ibbo Mandaza says President Robert Mugabe has thwarted an “attempted coup” within his party. Recent public feuds between ZANU PF senior officials and cabinet ministers have exposed high levels of corruption. The succession battle is not only about political power but also about the money.