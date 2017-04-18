11:49 by AIM Have your say: Governor asks Dhlakama’s father to help secure peace

Maputo (AIM) – The governor of the central Mozambican province of Sofala, Helena Taipo, on Friday called on regulo (chief) Mangunde, who is the father of Afonso Dhlakama, leader of the rebel movement Renamo, and asked him to help persuade his son to transform the current truce into a definitive peace.