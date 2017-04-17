EASTER OPEN ROARS INTO LIFE AS CHESS PLAYERS BATTLE FOR THE TITLES

At the end of round 4, IM Chitumbo Mwali from Zambia shared the lead on 3.5/4 with unrated Vitalis Mapuranga and 8th seed, Kudakwashe Sibanda from Zimbabwe. IM’s Rodwell Makoto and Kelvin Chumfwa were both lurking half a point back on 3/4.
The prestige section attracted a total of 46 players while the open section has attracted a field in excess of 150! The large number of juniors in the open section definitely bodes well for the next generation of chess players in Zimbabwe.
Latest standings and results from Zimbabwe are available at http://chess-results.com/