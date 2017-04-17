17.4.2017 10:59
by Victor Chimbamu

EASTER OPEN ROARS INTO LIFE AS CHESS PLAYERS BATTLE FOR THE TITLES

Easter Sunday sees the Zimbabwe Easter Open reach the half way mark with rounds 5 and 6 scheduled to be completed today. The top seeds are yet to meet but are all still in contention near the top of the table.

IM CHITUMBO MWALI playing his game in white shirt

At the end of round 4, IM Chitumbo Mwali from Zambia shared the lead on 3.5/4 with unrated Vitalis Mapuranga and 8th seed, Kudakwashe Sibanda from Zimbabwe. IM’s Rodwell Makoto and Kelvin Chumfwa were both lurking half a point back on 3/4.

The prestige section attracted a total of 46 players while the open section has attracted a field in excess of 150! The large number of juniors in the open section definitely bodes well for the next generation of chess players in Zimbabwe.

Latest standings and results from Zimbabwe are available at http://chess-results.com/tnr269195.aspx?lan=1&art=0&wi=821.Van Madanhi is leading in the open section with 6 points. Meanwhile IM Kudzanai Mamombe was shocked by Farai Hamandishe in round 3. The first IM in Zimbabwe is having a tough moment in the Open section which is being played at Causeway Post Office Canteen.

