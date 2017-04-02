Clipboard: what’s on in Harare

If you would like NOT to receive this e-mail (which is sent text only to keep it very small and easily downloadable) then also advise us at that address. Please pass this e-mail on to your family, friends and colleagues, so that everyone is better informed about what’s on. If you wish to have information included on this newsletter send the information in text-only format to aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw – there is no charge as this is a free service and acts as an anti-clash diary.
Now running until Saturday April 1 – The Art of Dance and Song. Presented by the Dance Trust of Zimbabwe as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the National Ballet. Twin Rivers School, performances 2.30pm and 7pm today. Book at the Ballet Centre, East Road, Belgravia (just behind the Belgravia shopping centre), call (04) 336776, or come to the door.
Saturday April 1 – Car Boot Sale. Borrowdale Country Club. Sellers at $5 per stand set up from 7.30am to 8.30am. Limited tables available at $1 each. Buyers entry $1, from 8.30am. Good selection of used and new items including clothes, catering equipment, sports gear and much more. Contact (04) 861087 for more information. Booking not necessary, registration at the gate on the day.
Saturday April 1 – Easter Craft Fair. 9am to 2pm, Christian Counselling Centre, 8 Coltman Rd, Mount Pleasant. Beautiful handmade items on sale, as well as wrought ironware, soft furnishings, wildlife photography, hammocks, jewellery, throws, lampshades and other items. Also food stalls, Zimbarista and jumping castles. Entry $2 adults, $1 pensioners, children under 12 free. Swipe machines available. Support local artisans. Contact: adie.wilsher@outlook.com
Saturday April 1 – The First Step Workshop. Have you been into treatment for an addiction? If so, this workshop is for you. Don’t relapse; go forward. Join the Aftercare Group workshop. $10. 9.30am. Call 0772 110301 for more information. E-mail addictionrecovery@thefirststepafrica.org.
Saturday April 1 – Bollywood Night at The Spice Lounge. An exciting event with a spectacular fashion show, starting at 6.30pm. Buffet dinner with a three-course menu at $25 per person. Tickets on sale from Spice Lounge, 23 Lezard Avenue Milton Park. Call to book on 0779 581000 or (04) 701672 or e-mail us at spiceloungezim@gmail.com.
Sunday April 2 – Harare Chamber Orchestra: Strings with a touch of Flute. Arundel School Chapel, starting at 3pm. Programme: Vivaldi Cello Concerto, Bach Brandenburg Concerto No 4, and Elgar Serenade for String Orchestra. Conducted by Corrado Trinci. Soloists: Cabby Stirling, Nina Crowhurst, Hannah Kennedy and Theo Bross. Entry by donation.
Sunday April 2 – All That Jazz show and album launch by Ovation and FaB Fusion. A launch show to début their new CD Mixed Bag, plus bringing back by popular demand last year’s successful and spectacular All That Jazz show, featuring the jazz queens Kate Rudder, Mande Snyman, Zeena The Diva and more. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. 2pm. Tickets $10 adults, $5 children under 12 and pensioners. Tickets available online or direct from The Spotlight (www.thespotlight.co.zw) or call 0772 687067or (04)308159. Tickets also available from the restaurant on the day. The event will be a relaxed picnic-style event. Food and drinks available from the restaurant – no cooler boxes. Bring blankets and chairs. Tickets also available from Mande Snyman: call 0772 245292.
Tuesday April 4 – Fun quiz evening. The fortnightly quiz at The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Arrivals 6.15pm for a 6.45pm start. Supper available and soft drinks on sale. No entry fee. Join a team or bring a team. Accent is on fun at this event, for which booking is essential: call or whatsapp 0785 300144. Quiz host Lee Mackinlay.
Wednesday April 5, Wednesday April 12 and Wednesday April 19 – Silver Spoon Cookery Course. Once a week, the course will be from 9 am to 3 pm and will cover good housekeeping and cookery. Participants will be shown the foundation of building a menu for not only the everyday meal but also for special occasions. Under the guidance of Ann Hamilton King. $80 per student. Pre-payment is required to confirm your booking and space is limited. Contact Ann or Joyline on (04) 744029 or 745704 or 0772 133016.
Thursday April 6 to Monday April 10 – Zambezi River Ride. The Lomagundi College Zambezi River Ride is a mountain bike event, all proceeds from which will be directed to ZimParks’ anti-poaching efforts in the Hurungwe area. Download registration forms from www.lomagundi.com (available on the Lomagundi College and Primary School pages). E-mail filled-in forms to: lcpsheadmaster@lomagundi.com for registration.
Thursday April 6 – Kershaw Cup 7s rugby tournament. Hosted by Hellenic Academy. Involving teams from Hellenic Academy, Christian Brothers’ College in Bulawayo, St John’s College, Gateway, Eaglesvale, Prince Edward, Peterhosue and Kyle Collleg in Masvingo, Entry $5. Bar and catering. Starts 2pm.
Thursday April 6 – Evening of Irish Music. Hosted by the Mashonaland Irish Association, and featuring uillean piper Gay McKeon supported by the local band Fiddlelicious. 7pm start. The Venue, Avondale (PaSangano building). Entry $5, but over-65s free.
Saturday April 8 – Family Fun Day. In aid of the The Emerald Hill Children’s Home, this will be held at Gateway High School from 10am to 4.0pm. Live music by FabFusion and Ovation band, and other artistes. Braai and food stalls, travel, arts and craft stalls, paintball, target practice, zorb balls, water slides and more. Free jumping castle and balloons for children distributed by Simbisa Brands Mascots. Entry $2, toddlers free. Tickets can be paid for in advance by contacting Admin on 0773 589299 or (04) 336044, or e-mailing admin@emeraldhome.co.zw.
Saturday April 8 and Sunday April 9 – Orchid Show. 9am to 4pm on Saturday and 9am to 1pm on Sunday. Venue: Mukuvisi Woodlands. More information from Georgette 0772 886707.
Saturday April 8 and Sunday April 9 – A Sacred Choral Bouquet. Presented by the Phoenix and Harare Male Voice Choirs, and guests. Loyola Hall, St George’s College. 3pm each day. Tickets $10, (pensioners $8) available from any choir member or Autoworld, Chisipite (Judy 0712 631488) or Veldemeer’s Belgian Chocolates, New Village Way, Borrowdale (Lorna (04) 2850063). Helplines: Paul 0772 469110; Clive 0772 338067; Pauline 0772 393278; Hilary 0772 245072.
Saturday April 8 – the DStv Ngoma Awards Cocktail Gala. Presenting the awards for advertising excellence in 2016. Open to all, especially advertising agencies, media houses, marketing executives and people involved in advertising and design in any way. Book with Judy Macdonald, call (04) 870306 or e-mail empire@mango.zw. Event starts 5.45pm.
Sunday April 9, Sunday April 16 and Sunday April 23 – Sunday Roast plus live music by Mande. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. A family time, with jumping castle for the children. Roast lunch $12 and that for children $8. Easter Sunday (April 16) features a special lunch at $25 per person. Book by calling (04) 498139 or 0774 150236.
Monday April 10 – Restaurateurs and hoteliers informal group monthly luncheon. A gathering of people in the hospitality industry for socialising and networking. To find out more, call or Whatsapp 0785 30014.
Saturday April 15 – Juliasdale Easter Fair. Home produce, crafts, books, food and drink, music and fun. Claremont Golf Club, Juliasdale. Too book a table call Guy Cary on 0776 835481.
Monday April 17 and Tuesday April 18 – Youth Leadership Development Programme. Looking for something constructive for your teenage son or daughter to do over the April holiday? Encourage them to apply for the upcoming Lead The Future workshop. It’s an excellent opportunity to build solid leadership skills, learn strategies to navigate the challenges of youth, determine personal values and goals and set them up for success and significance as young adults. Visit www.ideal-africa.org to apply and to get more information. Places are limited.
Tuesday April 18 – Fun quiz night. The Mustard Seed’s fortnightly quiz evening, with team participation and an accent on fun. Come to join a team or bring a team. People settle in from 6.15pm for a 6.45pm start. Supper available but bring your own alcoholic drinks (soft drinks and hot beverages on sale). No entry fee. Quizmaster tonight: Russell Clark. Booking essential: call or whatsapp 0785 300144.
Friday April 21 – Bassey, Buble and Bieber. Hot on the heels of March’s successful Abba night, it’s supper show night for April at The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Starts 7pm. Booking essential, call or whatsapp 0785 300144 or book at the restaurant. A fun musical event for all ages.
Sunday April 23 – First Drag Race of 2017. Public drag racing at Donnybrook Raceway, partnered by hp lubes/Castrol and Financial Gazette. Sables/Dragpro welcomes back all fans and competitors, with 13 classes open to all makes and models of cars and motorcycles, from standard road vehicles to highly modified performance vehicles, for ¼-mile unlimited runs. Public can enter these events, register on the day. Terms and conditions will apply. Driver/rider registration closes at 2.30pm. Admission $5 adults, children under 12 free. Bar and catering, with entertainment for children. More info from 0735 005500 or e-mail dragproclub@mweb.co.zw, or visit www.facebook.com/Sables Dragpro Zimbabwe Harare. Race the Track, not the Street.
Wednesday April 26 and Thursday April 27 – Public relations seminar. One-and-a-half-day focus event for PR professionals, especially those working at senior level. The seminar will include a writing workshop, which can be attended separately. Enquiries: call or whatsapp 0785 300144. Content ranges from PR planning and evaluation to e-communication, and is also aimed at people in sales, marketing and other PR-related fields. Only four places left for this event.
Monday May 1 to Sunday May 7 – Super Tag 2017. Healthy sporting fun for boys and girls from Grades 0 to 7. One week of training followed by a tournament, all at St George’s College. E-mail Doug or Shae Trivella on dtrivella@gmail.com or strivella77@gmail.com for details and registration forms, or call 0772 228006 (Doug) or 0775 887944 (Shae). Visit www.facebook.com/sportsapprentice. Super Tag 2017 is the most exciting children’s event of the year, every year, sponsored by Titan Law, in conjunction with Davies Events.
Tuesday May 2 – Fun quiz night. The Mustard Seed’s fortnightly quiz evening, with team participation and an accent on fun. Come to join a team or bring a team. People settle in from 6.15pm for a 6.45pm start. Supper available but bring your own alcoholic drinks (soft drinks and hot beverages on sale). No entry fee. Quizmaster tonight: Graham Crutchley. Booking essential: call or whatsapp 0785 300144.
Saturday May 13 – Spar Rainbow Run in aid of Childline. Hellenic Junior School. Registration 8am, 5km run/walk and 10km run start at 9 am. Bring the whole family for a fun, colourful and happy day in support of Childline. $5 per person, all to Childline. Under-18s who need help, call the Childline Free Help Line 116 or send a message to Childline Whatsapp 0716 116116 or 0732 116116.
Friday May 26 – Abba-Solutely Fabulous. By public demand, the third running of this exciting and singalong show, featuring Mande Snyman and Storm Whittaker. Spice Trader, starting 7.30pm. Booking essential: call 0772 308953.
Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28 – Castrol 4×4 Jamboree. Donnybrook motorsports complex. Great family day with bar and catering. A portion of proceeds goes to a nominated charity every year. Includes the exciting Toyota Extreme challenge and the fun Big Sky Mud Run.
Thursday June 8 to Saturday June 10 – Sanganai: Zimbabwe’s Tourism Expo. Book now to take part in this showcase of Zimbabwe’s travel and tourism offerings. Call (04) 758730-4 or e-mail sanganai@ztazim.co.zw, or visit www.sanganaitourismexpo.com
Sunday June 11 – Wild Geese Lodge Art Festival. The objective of the event is the promotion of local artists, including painters and sculptors, and helping them earn a living through selling their art. The festival was started in 2012 and each year it has grown in the number of participating artists, the number of visitors and, most important, in the amount of art sold. Artists must register and, once accepted, exhibit for free. A small percentage of sales goes to the organisers to cover administration and promotion costs. Leslie Johnson communicates with each and every artist, sees their work and ensures the work shown is of top-class standard. In 2016 185 artists exhibited, about 3 000 visitors came through the gates and more than $40 000 worth of art was sold. Donations at the gate went to Pensioners Aid and Waterholes in Hwange. Art Festival 2017 will be just as good. More information from artfestzim@gmail.com.
Sunday September 3 – Verandah Gallery Charity Art Exhibition. It’s time for a change. From Anna Fleming: many of you will be aware that The Verandah Gallery Charity Art Exhibition celebrated its 25th year in July 2016: a milestone. It seems a good time to break the mould and do something different and little less strenuous for me and my kind friends/artists who have so loyally assisted each year with the set-up of the exhibitions. I have decided to amalgamate the July and November exhibitions and we will have just one event, on September 3. This will be bigger than Paintings & Pimms (the portfolio art sale) as it will also have several larger paintings on easels from selected artists. It will be a full-day event (10am to 4pm) and we will have a variety of musical entertainment plus yummy food and wine, of course. There will also be a surprise in store for everyone when they see my new-look garden … something about to happen. Please spread the word and save the date. More information from Anna 0772 307772 or info@verandahgallery.co.zw.
Saturday September 23 – Zimstock. Hellenic Academy. Details in due course but diarise now for an evening of fun under the stars.
The 24 hour Shona Course, full course fee $195.00. 2 May 2017 Shona lessons for adults (16-80years) wishing to learn Shona as a foreign or second language. Different class groups lessons starting as early as 7am and finishing as late as 8pm. Morning, afternoon and evening class groups to choose from. 3 week, 4 week and 5 week courses on offer. Groups of 3 minimum, 6 standard or 10 students maximum. For details on registration, traceable written testimonials from current and former students and full course calendar May-August 2017 intakes Email: the24hourshonacourse@gmail.com
Information about school terms 2017 (thanks to Lee Mackinlay for this information): first term ends Thurs April 6. Second term starts Tues May 9, ends Thurs Aug 10 – half term June 23-26; third term starts Tues Sep 12, ends Thurs Dec 7 – half term Oct 20-23. 2018 first term starts Tues Jan 9.
Public holidays in 2017: Good Friday, Friday April 14; Easter Saturday, Saturday April 15; Easter, Sunday April 16; Easter Monday, Monday April 17; Independence Day, Tuesday April 18; Workers’ Day, Monday May 1; Africa Day, Thursday May 25; Heroes’ and Defence Forces’ Days, Monday August 14 and Tuesday August 15; Unity Day, Friday December 22; Christmas Day, Monday December 25; Boxing Day, Tuesday December 26.
The Friend Animal Foundation is in need of pet food. The Shopping Club is running a pet food drive on behalf of the foundation. Anyone can buy pet food for us at the club or pay into the account as follows: account The Cold Chain Zimbabwe; bank CABS Northridge Park. RTGS 24000 account number 1006148299, reference FAF-AF
The Lions Club of Hatfield meets at 1.30pm on the first Saturday of each month at 137, Northway, Hatfield. The club will discuss projects such as the forthcoming Christmas party for senior citizens. Our Lions Club has hosted this annually for over 30 years. We have a workshop and the Lions can repair all your disused or broken toys, furniture or anything that you want to donate to charity. We can collect and it will be renovated and sent to children’s homes, schools, hospitals or sold to fund Lions projects. Call 0772 998236, 0712 403747 or (04) 576627 and 576597. Our slogan: We Serve!
Please support a worthwhile cause or two in 2017 … every little bit helps, so there’s no such thing as ‘too little’ to give. Readers of Clipboard are asked to support the Zimbabwe National SPCA, the Harare SPCA, The Friend Foundation, VAWZ, Twala Trust Sanctuary, Mukuvisi Woodlands, the Harare Children’s Home (marking its centenary in 2018) and SOAP. This e-newsletter is produced for free and the compiler hopes readers will support charitable causes in return!
Many organisations are looking for new members to join their ranks, and people can gain enormous benefit from linking up with like-minded people or with people from their own fields of endeavour or interest. Among the organisations looking for members are The Repertory Players (operators of Reps Theatre – call (04) 336706 or 335850), Celebrity Subscription Concerts (contact vwakerley@zol.co.zw) and the Advertising and Publicity Club (for people in the communications business – contact rosec@pacprint.co.zw).Entertainment