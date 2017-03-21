Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe rallies behind NERA demo

This is a demonstration against electoral theft ahead of the 2018 watershed polls.
As Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe, we reiterate that free and fair elections are a panacea to the current economic and political crisis currently bedeviling the country.
As such, we vehemently oppose current attempts by the Zanu (PF) regime to rig the 2018 elections.
Events currently obtaining on the ground have proved beyond reasonable doubt that Zanu (PF) is hell bent on rigging the 2018 elections thus plunging the country into another political and economic crisis post 2018.
Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe joins progressive forces in calling for a perfect electoral field and we call upon Zimbabweans in general to join this noble cause.
LET’S NOT ALLOW ZANU PF TO STEAL OUR FUTURE AGAIN.
Past elections in Zimbabwe have been marred by a number of irregularities but we are saying we cannot allow that anymore. It’s time for Zimbabweans to stand up and defend their future.
Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe is also concerned by cases of victimization and intimidation of rural voters and for us, this is one sad development that justifies the need for electoral reforms to deal with issues such as intimidation and victimization.
Basically, elections without the necessary reforms entail plunging Zimbabwe into a deeper crisis as the result will largely be contested as has been the case in the previous years where investor confidence has been low due to a legitimacy crisis on the part of Zanu (PF).
We call upon Zimbabweans from all walks of life to join the NERA demonstration tomorrow, March 22, 2017.
IT’S TIME TO STAND UP AND DEFEND OR FUTURE.Featured