Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe concerned over victimisation of villagers

The Zimbabwean constitution explicitly states under Section 281 (2) that traditional leaders must not participate in partisan politics.
We have noted with concern the victimization of opposition activists in rural areas by traditional leaders following a countrywide tour by MDC-T President, Morgan Tsvangirai.
Reports of threats and victimization of villagers by traditional leaders in the aftermath of the tour by Tsvangirai are disturbing to say the least.
Victimization of villagers for simply associating with a party of their choice is a blatant violation of the Zimbabwean constitution.
In a nutshell, traditional leaders have become more of an extension of the ruling party, Zanu (PF) and are abusing their authority to fan violence and hatred against perceived and know opponents of the regime.
Yet Section 67 of the country’s constitution is clear that every citizen has the right join and participate in the activities of a political party of their choice and campaign freely for a political party or cause.
During the past elections, traditional leaders were among the major perpetrators of political violence and as we head toward the 2018 elections, Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe believes there is need for corrective action to ensure that the fundamental rights and freedoms of Zimbabweans are guaranteed and respected.
As Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe, we shall continue with our efforts to mobilize the rural populace to vote for democratic change in the country.
Monitoring and exposing rights violations will also be at the core of our work as we strive to create favorable ground for free and fair polls in 2018.
We further call upon the international community as well as regional and continental partners to intervene and hold the government of Zimbabwe to account on rights violations.Featured