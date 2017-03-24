6:16 by Veritas Have your say: Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission Report

This bulletin is the first of several that will draw attention to and summarise reports of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission on investigations carried out since the Commission became operational. We start with a report that, although dating from 2014, deals with an important aspect of a subject that has again been in the news and is still prompting headlines – namely, floods and the rights of persons in communities affected by floods.