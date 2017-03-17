Tsvangirai mops up consultation exercise

Tomorrow, he will be engaging opinion leaders in Mhondoro and Seke rural while on Saturday he will visit Ruwa and Domboshava to consult the Goromonzi peri-urban cluster. The opinion leaders he will meet comprise pastors, chiefs, headmen, village heads, students and other people outside the party structures.
His three-day tour will culminate in a party provincial assembly meeting in Chitungwiza on Sunday. This weekend’s visit to Mhondoro, Seke rural and Domboshava will mark the official end of his countrywide listening tour.
In the past one-and-half months, President Tsvangirai has had fruitful engagements with Zimbabweans in meetings held under trees, in village huts and in the town halls, discussing national issues outside the narrow confines of slogans and party politics.
The emerging national consensus is that 2018 is the perfect opportunity to lay the ground for a new Zimbabwe and a new beginning.
Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications