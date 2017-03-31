Traditional Chiefs pursuing partisan politics in Mwenezi East

The meeting was addressed by ZANU PF candidtate Joosbi Omar, Chief Negari (Vunganai Vengwa) and Chief Neshuro (Rodwell Gudo). In his speech, Omar told the gathering that he was working tirelessly to see that all roads in Mwenezi are maintained and make all places accessible in the constituency.
Chief Negari and Chief Neshuro, told people it has been long since the people Mwenezi East have had a Member of Parliament like Joosbi Omar who provides buses to transport them to and from gatherings. They said Bhasikiti has nothing to offer.
This amounted to campaigning for the ZANU PF candidate. Some villagers told ZPP that they feared that if they did not attend the political rallies they might be chased away from the area by the chiefs or be denied food aid in future. Section 281 of the constitution clearly states that “Traditional leaders must not be members of any political party or further the interest of any political party”.
Traditional leaders wield immense power in the distribution of resources or the resolution of disputes and therefore undue influence over their subjects. It is therefore important for them not to act as activists for political parties. ZPP is a Non Governmental Organization that was founded in 2000 by a group of faith based and human rights NGOs working and interested in human rights and peace-building initiatives. ZPP has become a vehicle for civic interventions in times of political crises. In particular, ZPP seeks to monitor and document incidents of human rights violations and breaches of peace.
If you are concerned about acts of violence in your community, ZPP encourages you to get in touch with us on Hotline and WhatsApp numbers