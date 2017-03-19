12:12 by Ngomakurira Have your say: The space between

Mark Hederman, a former headmaster of Glenstal in Ireland and later Abbot of the Benedictine community that runs the school, says, “The soul of any society is in their system of education, which elaborates the values they wish to promote.”[1] He goes on to explain, “The work of education can never be that of supplying a world view.