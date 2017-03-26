13:06 by AIM Have your say: Nyusi in further phone contact with Dhlakama

Mocuba (AIM) – Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi told reporters on Friday that he has once again been in telephone contact with the leader of the Renamo rebels, Afonso Dhlakama, this time in order to clarify an incident which had supposedly taken place in Murrupula district, in the northern province of Nampula.