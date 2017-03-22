10:07 by Victor Chimbamu Have your say: Hamandishe, Mwadzura and Murinda fire warning shots

In the Provincial chess selection held in Harare by the Harare schools Chess Association the trio Farai Hamndishe of Mufakose 2, Roy Mwadzura and Kundai Murinda of St. Johns Emerald Hill won gold in their respective age groups. Farai and Roy won all the five games which they played in this tourney.Farai Hamandishe ruled in the under 17 boys’ category and won his decider against Kudakwashe Zimbowa of Zengeza 1 High school to clinch his age group.