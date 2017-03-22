Hamandishe, Mwadzura and Murinda fire warning shots

While Roy Mwadzura defeated Ashley Nyarugwe of Mabvuku High school in the fifth and final round in a pulsating game. Tanaka Muchesa won a gold medal in the under 15 boys followed by Blessing Munemo of Churchill Boys High school who had 5 points, so was Makomborero Garamukanwa, Simbarashe Nyagona and Matipaishe Chitsa who were separated by butcholtz. Tecla Mafa of Dominican Convent came second behind Kundai Murinda in the under 16 girls’ category with 4 points.Shania Mwandai of Marlbereign Girls High school won gold in the under 14 girls followed by Danai Makota in second and Kimberly Ziyengwa came third.
Laika Kalumbu won all her games in the under 15 girls category followed by Charleen Mcdonald with four points in second position. Munashe Zambuko won gold in the under 14 boys’ category with a perfect score followed by Theophilus Setete who had 4 points, so was Knowledge Kaitano, Lincon Bhunu, Tadairwa Muchimwe and Asher Mailos. Rufaro Chikaka of Prince Edward won the under 13 boys section with a perfect score he was followed by Tanatswa Kufeni of Highfield 1 High school who are slowly coming back in the game of chess after so many years of being silent.
Nakai Mahachi of Dominican Convent won the under 13 girls section with a perfect score after walloping all her opponents. Seraf Munyurwa of Marlbereign Girls High came second in this category with 4 points. Luckson Gavaza won the under 16 boys category with a perfect score, second place went to Elijah Marima who had 4,5 points. While the under 17 girls section was won by Tinotenda Chimonyo of Oriel Girls high school followed by Ellen Dzvingwe of Mufakose 2 High School. The under 18 girls section was won by Stacy Goncalves with a perfect score while Tiny Nyatsambo came second with 3 points. The under 20 boys section was won by Graffi Bester of Oriel Boys high school followed by Pledge Kwaramba of Harare high school. Graffi won all his games. Catherine Mafa won the girls under 20 section followed by Martha Bure. Meanwhile the team will represent Harare Province in Mashonaland East at Marondera High school sometime next month from the 6th-10th of April.
Meanwhile in other news in the primary national scholars chess championships held in Bulawayo there was an upcoming star who surprised many players in the selection tournament for Namibia African schools qualifiers. Tadiwanashe Madaka won the undwer 11 section with a perfect score while Tatenda Mutambanembwa from Windview primary school came a credible second in this star-studded field where a lot of talent was. He defied all odds when he went to the podium collecting a silver medal. Refiloe Mudodo won a gold medal, while Tawanayasha Mawire routed all his opponents claiming a gold medal in the under 9 boys' category. Makanaka won a gold medal in the under 13 category after defeating WCM Rumbidzai Mawire in the ply-offs after they were tied on the first position. Some of these under 13 players will be challenging the secondary players to identify who gets the first slot for the African schools to be hosted by Namibia sometime in August, 2017. More news will be rolling.