Freeloaders exposed in latest hip hop song

MaPoacher is a term commonly used in street slang to refer to freeloaders who come to a bar or club with little or no money only to bother other patrons for drinks. These alcohol ‘poachers’ entertain their victims with humour and wit to get them in generous mode before proceeding to ask for a drink or two. T1 and Mile employ skillful wordplay, metaphors and mind-blowing rhymes to expose these poachers and their trade tricks.
The song is currently enjoying radio airplay on ZiFM Stereo, StarFM and PowerFM and has been received well by the Zimbabwean audience. A number of people have commended the mixture of Shona and English in the song as it brings out the diversity of the uptown and downtown crowd yet unites them against a common enemy: MaPoacher!
T1 Wema1 is a versatile rapper who hails from the ghetto parts of Harare and enjoys a notable street, online and radio presence on the Zimbabwean entertainment scene. His 2015 debut album titled Inzwa included hot radio singles such as Chaka Kala, We On, Anochera Ngoda and Mangwana. His music video for Mangwana consistently featured on the DSTV Zambezi Magic Top Ten chart for 8 weeks and was on the number 1 spot for 2 weeks. T1 Wema1 aims to simultaneously entertain and educate with relatable and realistic lyricism in his music.
Download MaPoacher: www.bit.ly/GetMaPoacher
Stream MaPoacher: www.bit.ly/StreamMaPoacher
Promo Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OP0Mgqj6r3M
Alternatively you can get it via Whatsapp: +263772740859
For more entertaining music follow T1 Wema1 on social media:
Twitter: @ma1atanga
Facebook: https://fb.me/t1wema1
Instagram: @t1wema1
Audiomack: www.audiomack.com/artist/t1wema1
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/t1wema1Featured