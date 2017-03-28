The bodies of the six believed to be business executives from Green Motors Services (GMS) were airlifted to Mutare Provincial Hospital mortuary aboard a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) helicopter.
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Taviringwa Kakohwa confirmed of the crash.
Said Kakohwa: “Ye I can confirm that there was a plane crash in Vumba this morning and investigations are currently underway to find out the cause of the accident.”
However, some investigations have attribute the crash to bad weather.
Police and army details from Zimbabwe and Mozambique attended the scene to retrieve the bodies.
Heavy rains have been falling in the eastern part most of the weekend and low cloud was covering much of the mountain.
More details to follow…
Breaking News – Plane crash kills six in Vumba
The bodies of the six believed to be business executives from Green Motors Services (GMS) were airlifted to Mutare Provincial Hospital mortuary aboard a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) helicopter.