Airlink adds direct route between Vic Falls and Cape Town

The daily flights except for Saturdays, between Cape Town and Victoria Falls will be effective from 2 July. The flight departs from Cape Town International at 08:30am arriving at Victoria Falls International at 11:15am.
The return flight departs Victoria Falls International at 11:45am arriving at Cape Town International at 14:40pm.
Airlink and South African Airways allows travellers to utilize the two airlines by connecting seamlessly onto each other’s services and routes, allowing multi sector itineraries to be booked utilizing a single carrier and ticket.
This inclusion of Victoria Falls in Airlink’s network has added yet another world renowned destination to its extensive eco-leisure network.
The airline also recently announced expansions on two other routes. Come 6 June 2017, the airline will increase its flight frequency between Cape Town and Maun, Botswana, offering a daily service. The additional flights will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays
From 2 July, Airlink will add a second flight between Cape Town and Nelspruit, to its daily schedule, except on Saturdays.Featured