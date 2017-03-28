6:24 by COTRAD INFORMATION Have your say: Acts of electoral violence loom ahead of Mwenezi East by Election

Mwenezi East villagers have expressed grave concern at threats of political violence and intimidation of citizens from traditional leaders and war vets ahead of the April 8 by -election. The villagers have accused war vets, traditional leaders and Zanu PF supporters of employing terror tactics and massive vote buying ahead of the Mwenezi East by-election.