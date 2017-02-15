12:21 by Daily Maverick Have your say: Zimbabwe: ZimPF’s implosion is good news for Tsvangirai

Ever since its inception, Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First party has been a headache for other opposition leaders. The new party’s apparent implosion over the last week will make it a lot easier to build a united opposition coalition ahead of the 2018 vote. By SIMON ALLISON.