16:14 by ZLHR Have your say: Worry as mothers dodge PMTCT

HARARE-From giving false addresses and telephone numbers to bunking hospital sessions, some mothers are taking extreme measures to avoid a programme that protects newly born babies from HIV infection.Thanks to advances in medicine, pregnant women living with HIV can now take steps to ensure their children are not infected at birth through the prevention-of-mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) service offered at health centres Over 93 percent of pregnant women can now have access to PMTCT services, according to the 2014 Global Aids Response Country Progress Report compiled by the National Aids Council and the Ministry of Health and Child Care with assistance of development partners.