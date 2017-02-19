11:33 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Traditional leaders should uphold the constitution and be non-partisan

Heal Zimbabwe condemns the partisan conduct of Buhera North ward 10 Chief Causemore Chimombe. During a ZANU PF campaign rally addressed by First Lady Grace Mugabe, at St Johns Primary school today, 17 February 2017, Chief Chimombe announced that he supports ZANU PF and that he is also ZANU PF District Chairperson.