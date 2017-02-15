Public Hearings on the Constitution Amendment Bill

The hearings will begin in Harare on Friday 17th February and run until Friday 24th February. For next week’s hearings [20th to 24th February] the Committee will be split into two teams, with separate programmes as shown in the tables set out below.
Members of the public, interested groups and organisations are all invited to the hearings. The hearings provide an excellent opportunity for ensuring that members of Parliament become aware of public opinions on this exceptionally important Bill. Contributions made at the hearings will be considered by the Portfolio Committee and will be part of the Committee’s report that will be tabled in the National Assembly when the Bill comes up for debate. [Note: Those who are not able to attend the public hearings – and this includes all Zimbabweans in the Diaspora – are encouraged to send in their written submissions, as explained below.]
Plea for Peaceful Participation in Public Hearings
Veritas believes that the Constitution is a people’s constitution, developed over five years after extensive public consultation, and that it should not be changed lightly, or so soon after it was enacted. We urge all those who feel the same to attend the hearings and make their views known. But, although feelings may run high, the public are urged to participate in the hearings in a peaceful, tolerant and disciplined manner, respecting the constitutional rights of all Zimbabweans to present their views on the Bill and remembering that it is the solemn constitutional duty of Parliament and its committees to consult all interested parties by conducting these hearings.
Written submissions
Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament and marked for the attention of the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and—
- sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw, or
- delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
- sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298, Causeway, Harare.
Warning
Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, badges and political regalia will not be allowed access to these public hearings.
Programme
Team A and Team B
|DAY
|TIME
|VENUE
|TOWN
|Friday 17
|10.00 am
|Parliament Building: Senate Chamber
|Harare
Team A
|DAY
|TIME
|VENUE
|TOWN
|Monday 20
|10.00 am
|Gweru Civic Centre
|Gweru
|Tuesday 21
|12.00 noon
|Gwanda Jahunda Community Hall
|Gwanda
|Wednesday 22
|1.00 pm
|Lupane Community Hall
|Lupane
|Thursday 23
|10.00 am
|Iminyela Hall
|Bulawayo
|Friday 24
|10.00 am
|Edmund Davis Hall
|Hwange
Team B
|DAY
|TIME
|VENUE
|TOWN
|Monday 20
|10.00 am
|Masvingo Civic Centre
|Masvingo
|Tuesday 21
|2.00 pm
|Mbuya Nehanda Hall
|Marondera
|Wednesday 22
|12.00 noon
|Mt Darwin Sports Club
|Mt Darwin
|Thursday 23
|12.00 noon
|Cooksey Hall
|Chinhoyi
|Friday 24
|2.00 pm
|Queens Hall
|Mutare
Queries
If you require more information, please contact Shepherd Manhivi or Precious Zenda (Committee Clerks), Catherine Mpofu Muvhami or Linda Tanyaradzwa Manyemba (Public Relations Officers). Telephone: (04) 700181-8,252936-50 ext. 2053/2176/2130/2171
