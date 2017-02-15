15.2.2017 11:50
by Veritas

Public Hearings on the Constitution Amendment Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs will conduct public hearings across the country on the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 1) Bill (H.B. No 1 of 2017).

The hearings will begin in Harare on Friday 17th February and run until Friday 24th February.  For next week’s hearings [20th to 24th February] the Committee will be split into two teams, with separate programmes as shown in the tables set out below.

The following documents are available on the Veritas website

  • full text of the Bill link
  • Law Society of Zimbabwe’s statement on the Bill link
  • Veritas Constitution Watch bulletin unpacking the Bill  link.

Members of the public, interested groups and organisations are all invited to the hearings.  The hearings provide an excellent opportunity for ensuring that members of Parliament become aware of public opinions on this exceptionally important Bill. Contributions made at the hearings will be considered by the Portfolio Committee and will be part of the Committee’s report that will be tabled in the National Assembly when the Bill comes up for debate.  [Note: Those who are not able to attend the public hearings – and this includes all Zimbabweans in the Diaspora – are encouraged to send in their written submissions, as explained below.]

Plea for Peaceful Participation in Public Hearings

Veritas believes that the Constitution is a people’s constitution, developed over five years after extensive public consultation, and that it should not be changed lightly, or so soon after it was enacted.  We urge all those who feel the same to attend the hearings and make their views known.  But, although feelings may run high, the public are urged to participate in the hearings in a peaceful, tolerant and disciplined manner, respecting the constitutional rights of all Zimbabweans to present their views on the Bill and remembering that it is the solemn constitutional duty of Parliament and its committees to consult all interested parties by conducting these hearings.

Written submissions

Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament and marked for the attention of the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and—

  • sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw, or
  • delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
  • sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298, Causeway, Harare.

Warning

Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, badges and political regalia will not be allowed access to these public hearings.

Programme

Team A and Team B

DAY TIME VENUE TOWN
Friday 17 10.00 am Parliament Building: Senate Chamber Harare

 

Team A

DAY TIME VENUE TOWN
Monday 20 10.00 am Gweru Civic Centre Gweru
Tuesday 21 12.00 noon Gwanda Jahunda Community Hall Gwanda
Wednesday 22 1.00 pm Lupane Community Hall Lupane
Thursday 23 10.00 am Iminyela Hall Bulawayo
Friday 24 10.00 am Edmund Davis Hall Hwange

 

Team B

DAY TIME VENUE TOWN
Monday 20 10.00 am Masvingo Civic Centre Masvingo
Tuesday 21 2.00 pm Mbuya Nehanda Hall Marondera
Wednesday 22 12.00 noon Mt Darwin Sports Club Mt Darwin
Thursday 23 12.00 noon Cooksey Hall Chinhoyi
Friday 24 2.00 pm Queens Hall Mutare

 

Queries

If you require more information, please contact Shepherd Manhivi or Precious Zenda (Committee Clerks), Catherine Mpofu Muvhami or Linda Tanyaradzwa Manyemba (Public Relations Officers).  Telephone: (04) 700181-8,252936-50 ext. 2053/2176/2130/2171

