Pastor Mawarire to spend weekend in prison

HARARE Magistrate Elisha Singano on Friday 03 February 2017 remanded Pastor Evan Mawarire in custody after he dismissed an application filed by his lawyer challenging his placement on remand.
Pastor Mawarire’s lawyer Harrison Nkomo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights had asked Magistrate Singano to release the clergyman after challenging the State’s request to place him on remand. In his application, Nkomo argued that the arrest and detention of the clergyman was illegal, unlawful and violated his constitutional rights. He also argued that the charges pressed against Pastor Mawarire did not amount to an offence.
But Magistrate Singano dismissed Pastor Mawarire’s application and remanded him in custody to 17 February 2017. The Magistrate advised Pastor Mawarire’s lawyer to approach the High Court for the determination of bail.
Pastor Mawarire was arrested on Wednesday 01 February 2017 by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers upon his return to the country and charged with subverting a constitutional government as defined in Section 22 (2) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.
On Thursday 02 February 2017, the ZRP officers added more woes to Pastor Mawarire after they charged him with insulting the national flag in contravention of Section 6 of the Flag of Zimbabwe Act Chapter 10:10 and inciting public violence as defined in Section 36 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.