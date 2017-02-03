14:28 by Daily Maverick Have your say: Pastor Evan Mawarire’s difficult second act

I spent most of Thursday wandering in circles around the Harare Magistrates’ Court, on the aptly-named Rotten Row, waiting for police to bring Pastor Evan Mawarire to court. He never came. After arresting him at the airport on his return to Zimbabwe on Wednesday, the police are taking full advantage of the 48 hours they can legally detain him without charge.