Luke Tamborinyoka Have your say: Mphoko makes a fool of himself on national television

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday embarrassed himself on national television when he alleged, with a straight face, that popular political leader Morgan Tsvangirai was once involved in an assassination attempt on national icon Joshua Nkomo and was also behind the Gukurahundi atrocities committed in the Tsholotsho area in Matabeleland North province in the early 1980s.