11:55 by Ngomakurira Have your say: A silver lining

The first reading for the Eucharist on the day I am writing this goes, “love each other … and always welcome strangers” (Hebrews 13). This sounds like David’s pebble flung against the mighty shield of Goliath Trump. The mind-set of the new US president, and he is not alone, would have us build mental and physical walls to keep out those who are different. But while we lament this dark shadow all around as we enter a new year we might spare a thought for a silver lining on this cloud.