Have your say: A casualty of power

“Does a woman forget her baby at her breast, or fail to cherish the child of her womb?” (Is. 49) These words went through my mind when I read Beatrice’s rebuke to her long lost brother as he tucked into his first meal at home in six years. “‘So you’re not going to pray?’ He paused for a second and then lifting his eyes to meet hers, he said sadly, ‘Where was He all those years I spent in prison?’”