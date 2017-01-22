Zanu PF abuses state resources to acquire 365 new motor vehicles

At a time when the government is struggling to timeously pay civil servants their salaries and bonuses,we are witnessing a situation whereby the insipidly corrupt and incompetent Zanu PF political party has embarked on a massive motor vehicle buying spree.We have got it on very good and credible authority that Zanu PF has used no less than US$20 million to acquire a brand new fleet of SUV motor vehicles.
Indeed,Ignatius Chombo, the Zanu PF secretary for administration,confirmed on Friday,January 20,2017,that his party has acquired 365 brand new Ford Ranger SUV motor vehicles although,of course,he didn’t publicly disclose the source of the money that was used to buy such a huge fleet of very expensive all – terrain motor vehicles.
As the make or break 2018 harmonised elections are fast approaching,we can expect the crumbling and deeply divided Zanu PF regime to continue to ransack and defraud financial and material resources from the 77 or so State – owned corporations all of which are now technically insolvent.
That Zanu PF politicians are thieves and looters is no longer subject to debate.Jonathan Moyo,the Zanu PF secretary for science and technology,also recently publicly admitted that he looted thousands of dollars from Zimdef in order to buy bicycles and other goodies for traditional leaders in Tsholotsho North constituency! Such is the brazen stealing and ransacking of State resources by senior Zanu PF politicians that it is actually fashionable and trendy to loot and pilfer State – owned funds and other material resources. Right
now, top Zanu PF politicians and Cabinet Ministers are competing to steal and loot the little that is left of State assets in Zimbabwe.
As the most popular political party and indeed ; as the government- in – waiting in Zimbabwe,the MDC,when we take over State power in 2018,shall immediately institute a thorough and holistic audit of all State resources to ensure that all those persons who have ransacked and stolen from the State and its various institutions shall be held
to account.In fact,the new government will effectively trace and recover all looted assets ; including the billions of dollars in public funds that have fraudulently externalised to foreign countries such as Dubai,Hong Kong,China and Singapore.
Hundreds of people have fallen victim to water – borne diseases such as typhoid and dysentry whilst President Robert Mugabe and his huge entourage of hangers – on are still on an extended annual holiday in the Middle and the Far East ; busy squandering millions of United States dollars that have been taken away from the bankrupt national treasury.The road and railway infrastructure has literally fallen apart but our absentee nonagenarian President is not bothered one iota.This is most saddening and tragic.
Against all this doom and gloom, however, the suffering and toiling masses of Zimbabwe should never,ever lose hope.The MDC is very glad to announce that we have taken adequate and appropriate measures to ensure that the 2018 elections cannot be rigged. Thus, we call upon all eligible Zimbabweans,particularly the youth,to register to vote when the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) rolls out the biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise commencing from March 2017.
The evil, corrupt, decadent, incompetent, inefficient and brutal Zanu PF regime should be send packing at the forthcoming elections in 2018.
MDC: Equal Opportunities For All
Obert Chaurura Gutu
MDC National Spokesperson
Featured