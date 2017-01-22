12:07 by Obert Gutu Have your say: Zanu PF abuses state resources to acquire 365 new motor vehicles

Recent press reports to the effect that the crumbling and faction-ridden Zanu PF political party has acquired 365 brand new Ford Ranger SUV motor vehicles vindicate what we in the MDC have always been saying i.e. that the Zanu PF regime is illegally and fraudulently raiding financial and material resources from various State corporations such as ZESA Holdings, ZINARA, ZUPCO and NSSA in order to fund the operations of the ruling party.