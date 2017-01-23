6:02 by Eddie Cross Have your say: Yahya Jammeh bows out in face of ECOWAS’ unity and strength

If only they would be consistent and apply the same standard to the rest of Africa. The chairman of the African Union is Idriss Deby, A military coconut-head who has been in power for more than 25 years. How different is he from Jammeh? “No other gun leader should be in power for more than 10 years!” Museveni of Uganda said in 1986. That cockroach is still in power.