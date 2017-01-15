12:38 by Eddie Cross Have your say: The Price we pay for Lousy Government

This past week, the Minister of Local Government, Savior Kasukawere, made a statement in which he claimed that maladministration by MDC led Councils had cost 500 lives in the past few months. I found this laughable when compared to what this government has cost us in lives, income and welfare in the past 37 years. Beside that consideration, the reasons for poor service delivery in all local authorities can be blamed on the actions of central government including the Ministry itself.