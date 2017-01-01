A New Uncertain World

I cannot recall a New Year’s Eve that held so much uncertainty. In the United States we have an unstable, completely untested, novice about to take control of the most powerful government, economy and military machine ever created. You can almost hear Putin salivating. In Europe we have the emerging forces of the right who may unsettle the European Union. The United Kingdom has not been able to clarify its future outside the Union; Brexit remains an ill-defined threat to the future.