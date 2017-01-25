Mozambique: Storm death toll stands at 144

Speaking to reporters on Monday, at the end of the first meeting this year of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the government spokesperson, Deputy Health Minister Mouzinho Saide, said that the storms have destroyed 8,162 houses and damaged a further 13,543 suffered damage.
In January alone, the storms in the southern provinces of Maputo, Gaza and Inhambane, and the central province of Nampula, affected 18,630 people, Saide said. They completely destroyed 66 houses and damaged 3,372.
The Council of Ministers also appointed Miguel Matabel as the new chairperson of the board of directors of the publicly owned port and rail company, CFM.
Matabel takes over from Victor Pedro Gomes who was last month appointed Deputy Governor of the Bank of Mozambique.
Matabel was formerly Chairperson of the Executive Board of the state insurance company, EMOSE, a position he had held for about a year.
Matabel is no stranger to CFM. Indeed, this is the company where he has worked for most of his professional, rising to become a member of the CFM board.Africa News