Contempt of Court by Zimbabwe Republic Police and Harare Municipal Police (VIDEO)

ZPP Contempt of Court by Zimbabwe Republic Police and Harare Municipal Police

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) is concerned that despite a High Court order by Justice David Mangota barring the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Harare City Council (HCC) police from confiscating wares of vendors and removing them from the Harare Central Business District, the crackdown continued yesterday evening.