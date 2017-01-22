12:13 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Bikita West end of day update

Heal Zimbabwe in collaboration with the Election Resource Centre (ERC) and Zimrights monitored the Bikita West by-election. All the 58 polling stations closed at 7pm and the counting of votes has commenced. Heal Zimbabwe had a mobile team that monitored all the 58 polling stations. Apart from the mobile team, Heal Zimbabwe also had 58 trained human rights monitors at every polling station.