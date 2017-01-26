10:06 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Bikita West By election report

Heal Zimbabwe monitored the electoral environment and the 21 January 2017 by election in Bikita West. To increase efficiency and effectiveness in doing so, a collaboration with the Elections Resource Centre (ERC) and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) was forged in the run up to the Election Day. The consortium monitors electoral processes with a view to protect and promote active citizen participation in democratic processes without fear of victimisation, intimidation and violence.