26.1.2017
10:06
Bikita West By election report
Heal Zimbabwe monitored the electoral environment and the 21 January 2017 by election in Bikita West. To increase efficiency and effectiveness in doing so, a collaboration with the Elections Resource Centre (ERC) and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) was forged in the run up to the Election Day. The consortium monitors electoral processes with a view to protect and promote active citizen participation in democratic processes without fear of victimisation, intimidation and violence.
Heal Zimbabwe takes particular interest in the electoral environment as part of its civic responsibility in advocacy for peaceful active citizen participation in democratic governance processes. In addition, the organisation has been working in Bikita District to build community cohesion, promote reconciliation and political tolerance. Therefore, by monitoring the electoral environment in Bikita West constituency, Heal Zimbabwe intended to safeguard the gains of its interventions in the District and learn at every turn.
Bikita West By-election REPORT
