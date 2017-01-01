11:30 by Ngomakurira Have your say: An explosion of energy

The international Iter (journey) programme in Southern France aims to “trap a plasma in a huge magnetic ring and force heavy hydrogen isotopes to fuse together to release prodigious amounts of energy.” Do you understand? I don’t! But I can grasp that the work – which is taking decades and costing billions – is about making “clean, safe, limitless energy for a world that will soon house 10 billion energy hungry citizens.”