Always something new out of Africa

Forget Trump, we in Africa were watching the Gambia and the drama there as African leadership for once, stood up to a bully and a tyrant and insisted he respect the outcome of an election and leave office on the day his tenure expired. First ECOWAS came out and said he must go; then the African Union, the Security Council of the UN and finally his own close colleagues. When the Chief Justice said he could not rule in favour of his staying in power I thought that it was over – but he went on to declare a state of emergency and he got Parliament to extend his tenure by six months, it was not enough.