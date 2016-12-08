6:05 by Staff Reporter Have your say: War veteran’s tale of abuse, betrayal published in UK

Eunice Chadoka-King was born in 1957 and is the daughter of Weston Chadoka, a political activist who was imprisoned under Ian Smith’s Rhodesian regime. Taken captive whilst at school at 17, she was forced to fight in the Zimbabwean War of Liberation, suffering greatly in refugee camps before receiving political training and finally fighting in the jungle.